Fog advisory in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Near zero visibility in dense fog tonight into Wednesday morning.

Dense fog is forecast to develop over the region tonight. This fog is then expected to persist into Wednesday morning.

Patchy freezing drizzle will also be possible tonight with temperatures dropping to just below the freezing mark. Roads and walkways may become icy and slippery as a result.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.