Marathon Woman charged with suspected Methamphetamine

On Saturday November 16, 2019 approximately 2:58 pm officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Marathon and Manitouwadge Detachment were dispatched to a traffic hazard on Highway 17 near Highway 614. The traffic hazard reported was of a person walking down the center line on Highway 17.

Police attended the area and located a female walking on the eastbound shoulder of highway 17. The accused was placed under arrest for intoxication in a public place. While conducting a search, police discovered 131 suspected methamphetamine tablets, as well as a small quantity of Oxy-codone, sub Oxone, and morphine tablets

The 45 year old, Gladys SABOURIN, of Pic Mobert, ON was charged with:

4 counts-Possession of a substance included in Schedule 1 for the purpose of Trafficking, CDSA 5(1)

Adult fail to comply with recognizance CC 145(3)

The accused was held for video bail court in Marathon and later transferred to the Thunder Bay District Jail to await further bail hearings.