Minister of Education Statement on ETFO Job Action

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement in response to Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario’s (ETFO) notification of job action:

“It is disappointing that ETFO has decided to escalate to a partial withdrawal of services, which hurts our kids, despite a limited number of outstanding items at the table.

The Government and the Council of Trustees’ Association (CTA) have continued to table reasonable and expanded offers through the negotiation process, with only one interest in mind: landing a deal that keeps our kids in class.

Furthermore, it is disheartening to see that ETFO has decided to specifically target several initiatives and resources designed to improve students’ confidence and knowledge in math. The singular victim of this escalation is our kids. Given that far too many students across the province continue to struggle with math, this move will clearly hurt students in, and beyond, the classroom.

I stand with parents who know that labour action by unions hurts our students, and we will work to ensure students remain in the classroom.

As I have always said, my negotiating team stands ready for meaningful, good faith bargaining 24/7, to reach the deals Ontario students and families deserve.”