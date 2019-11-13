Breaking News

Schedule for 3rd Annual Lori Johnson Memorial Hockey Tournament

Nov 13, 2019 @ 08:03

 

Friday, Nov 15
1 7:00 PM Excuses(Chapleau) VS Twisted Teats (HP)
2 8:00 PM Moose on the Loose (Wawa) VS Stacked Like Pancakes (SSM)
3 9:00 PM Loafers (Timmins) VS Franco Fun (Wawa)
4 10:00 PM Power Ninjas (SSM) VS Polar Vortex (Traverse)
Saturday, Nov 16
5 9:00 AM Moose on the Loose VS Power Ninjas
6 10:00 AM Loafers VS Excuses
7 11:00 AM Polar Vortex VS Stacked Like Pancakes
8 12:00 PM Franco Fun VS Twisted Teats
Break 1:00 PM
9 2:00 PM Moose on the Loose VS Polar Vortex
10 3:00 PM Twisteted Teats VS Loafers
11 4:00 PM Power Ninjas VS Stacked Like Pancakes
12 5:00 PM Franco Fun VS Excuses
Break 6:00 PM
13 Quarter Finals 7:00 PM 2 Pool ‘A’ VS 3rd Pool ‘B’
14 Quarter Finals 8:00 PM 2nd Pool ‘B’ VS 3nd Pool ‘A’
Sunday, Nov 17
15 Semi Finals 9:00 AM 1st Pool ‘A’ Winner Game # 13
16 Semi Finals 10:00 AM 1st Pool ‘B’ Winner Game # 14
Break 11:00 AM
17 Championship 12:00 PM Winner Game # 15 VS Winner Game #16

 

