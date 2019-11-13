Schedule for 3rd Annual Lori Johnson Memorial Hockey Tournament

Nov 13, 2019 @ 08:03
|Friday, Nov 15
|1
|7:00 PM
|Excuses(Chapleau)
|VS
|Twisted Teats (HP)
|2
|8:00 PM
|Moose on the Loose (Wawa)
|VS
|Stacked Like Pancakes (SSM)
|3
|9:00 PM
|Loafers (Timmins)
|VS
|Franco Fun (Wawa)
|4
|10:00 PM
|Power Ninjas (SSM)
|VS
|Polar Vortex (Traverse)
|Saturday, Nov 16
|5
|9:00 AM
|Moose on the Loose
|VS
|Power Ninjas
|6
|10:00 AM
|Loafers
|VS
|Excuses
|7
|11:00 AM
|Polar Vortex
|VS
|Stacked Like Pancakes
|8
|12:00 PM
|Franco Fun
|VS
|Twisted Teats
|Break
|1:00 PM
|9
|2:00 PM
|Moose on the Loose
|VS
|Polar Vortex
|10
|3:00 PM
|Twisteted Teats
|VS
|Loafers
|11
|4:00 PM
|Power Ninjas
|VS
|Stacked Like Pancakes
|12
|5:00 PM
|Franco Fun
|VS
|Excuses
|Break
|6:00 PM
|13
|Quarter Finals
|7:00 PM
|2 Pool ‘A’
|VS
|3rd Pool ‘B’
|14
|Quarter Finals
|8:00 PM
|2nd Pool ‘B’
|VS
|3nd Pool ‘A’
|Sunday, Nov 17
|15
|Semi Finals
|9:00 AM
|1st Pool ‘A’
|Winner Game # 13
|16
|Semi Finals
|10:00 AM
|1st Pool ‘B’
|Winner Game # 14
|Break
|11:00 AM
|17
|Championship
|12:00 PM
|Winner Game # 15
|VS
|Winner Game #16
