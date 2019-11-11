Monday Morning News – November 11

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 21. Wind chill near minus 24.

News Tidbits – Hogan’s Homestead has a variety of maple syrup products including traditional maple syrup – but now offers infused with whiskey, cinnamon and coffee. They have just launched a cookbook using their products and traditional maple syrup in cocktails, salad dressings, and other foods. Something to put on your upcoming shopping sprees for gifts.

Don’t Forget – Our Royal Canadian Legion Branch 429 will be holding their annual Remembrance Day Parade, Wreath Laying at the Cenotaph and Ceremonies at the Michipicoten High School Auditorium. The Parade will muster in front on the Legion Hall by 10:30 am to march to the Cenotaph by 10.45 for a wreath laying ceremony; after which we proceed to the MHS for the official service. After the ceremonies, the parade will return to the Branch and everyone is invited for the usual Pot Luck Luncheon and presenting of annual awards.