Saturday Morning News – November 9

Weather – Flurries or snow squalls. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 11 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Night – Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 3 in the evening and minus 20 overnight.

Snow squall warning in effect for: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park – White River – Dubreuilville

Snow squalls are expected. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

Snow squalls tonight into Saturday.

Snow squalls off Lake Superior will continue to affect the area tonight and persist into Saturday afternoon. Localized accumulations of 15 to 25 cm are possible by late Saturday afternoon, especially between Wawa and Missanabie.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

Snow squall warning in effect for: Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Weather advisory in effect for: Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay – Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect tonight into Saturday morning.

Flurries and possible snow squalls are expected to develop off Lake Superior tonight and persist into Saturday morning. Snowfall accumulations of 5 to 15 cm are possible.

Hazardous traveling conditions are expected along Highway 17. Motorists are advised to watch for quickly changing weather conditions and adjust their driving accordingly.

Don’t Forget – Today is the Legion Ladies Auxiliarry Poppy Tea & Bake Sale at the Legion from 1 – 3 today.