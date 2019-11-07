Breaking News

Saint-Joseph students support Wawa Community Food Bank

Under the motto “Together, we can eliminate HUNGER” (Ensemble, nous pouvons éliminer LA FAIM), students in grades 9 to 12 at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) showed generosity. Motivated and encouraged by their teacher, Ms. Stephanie McGregor, the students raised non-perishable food items and cash donations for the Wawa Community Food Bank. Every food item or donation allowed students to qualify for the draw of a large jar filled with sweets.

Congratulations to École secondaire Saint-Joseph students and staff for this great initiative.

