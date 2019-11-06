Snow Squalls and Watch

Snow Squall Watch

Pukaskwa Park to Wawa

Snow squalls are forecast to continue tonight and will persist through Wednesday.

The most intense bands are expected to develop tonight and continue through the day Wednesday. Locally heavy snowfall accumulations near 15 cm per 12 hour period are possible with these snow squalls.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Snow Squall Warning

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Snow squalls are forecast to continue today and this evening.

Intense bands are expected to continue today. Conditions should improve gradually later tonight as the squalls weaken and move southward towards the international border.

Locally heavy snowfall accumulations up to 15 cm per 12 hour period are likely with the snow squalls.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.