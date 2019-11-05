Tuesday Morning News – November 5

Weather – Flurries or local snow squalls. Local amount 10 cm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 1 or low.

Night – Flurries or local snow squalls. Local amount 10 cm. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early in the evening. Low minus 9. Wind chill near minus 16.

News Tidbits – The Rotary Club of Wawa is getting ready for their annual Christmas Nut Sale. Rotarians will be going door to door this Sunday afternoon, November 10th selling our quality Planter’s Nuts (peanuts, cashews and mixed nuts) along with special Christmas Gift Packages. This is one of the Rotary Club’s major annual projects, raising funds to support our many Community and Youth Programs and reminding our residents of Rotary’s presence within the community.

Harte Gold has made changes to their executive. Sam Coetzer to President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, and Dr. Martin Raffield to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

October 31 marked the end of the 2019 forest fire season — a season that saw more than 530 fires burn approximately 269,600 hectares of land. Of note this year, two large fires burned in the Red Lake area, consuming more than 140,000 hectares of land and forcing the evacuation of almost half of the Pikangikum First Nation population.