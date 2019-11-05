Tickets now available online for 20th Annual Big Wish Lottery!

The Group Health Centre Trust Fund is thrilled to announce that the 20th Annual Big Wish Lottery (Lic. 11332) has officially launched.

This year, to celebrate 20 years of bringing Big Wishes to life, we’re giving away our biggest grand prize yet: $100,000 cash! With only 15,000 tickets printed, and tickets now available online at BigWishLottery.ca, make sure to get yours before they’re gone!

There are six prizes total to be awarded – the top prize of $100,000, plus five secondary draws of $2,000. All six prizes will be drawn on Saturday, Jan, 11 at 5:00 p.m. in Station Mall Centre Court.

Tickets are $25, and can be purchased at various locations throughout Sault Ste. Marie and the Algoma District between Nov. 4 and Jan. 11. Tickets can also be ordered by calling the Trust Fund office at 705-759-5530. Proceeds from this year’s lottery will go towards the purchase of diagnostic imaging equipment.

The Big Wish Lottery would like to acknowledge and thank our generous sponsors: SooToday, Kiss 100.5, Country 104.3 and CTV. The Big Wish Lottery is the Group Health Centre Trust Fund’s largest fundraising event of the year.

About Group Health Centre Trust Fund

Group Health Centre Trust Fund was established in June 1979 as a way to raise support for Group Health Centre. The Trust Fund focuses on generating funds for the Centre’s medical equipment.