Scary activities lead to reading

Halloween is always interesting for students and staff at Wawa’s École Saint-Joseph. Under the direction of Mr. Kirk Whitlock, arts teacher at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa), grade 4 and 5 students made Halloween-themed bookmarks. They were boo-tiful. It goes without saying that their Frankenstein bookmarks will help them devour books!
This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- École Saint-Joseph students motivated to eliminate hunger - November 5, 2019
- Les élèves de l’école Saint-Joseph motivés à éliminer la faim - November 5, 2019
- Des frissons pour promouvoir la lecture - November 5, 2019