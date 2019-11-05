Breaking News

Scary activities lead to reading

2019 - Scary Books
« 1 of 17 »

 

Halloween is always interesting for students and staff at Wawa’s École Saint-Joseph. Under the direction of Mr. Kirk Whitlock, arts teacher at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa), grade 4 and 5 students made Halloween-themed bookmarks. They were boo-tiful. It goes without saying that their Frankenstein bookmarks will help them devour books!

