École Saint-Joseph students motivated to eliminate hunger

Kindergarten to grade 8 students at Wawa’s École Saint-Joseph were very motivated to participate in the fifth edition of Northern Lights Ford’s “We Can Eradicate Hunger” initiative.

The students rose to the challenge with flying colors. In fact, during the month of October, students collected no less than 803 non-perishable food items! Some students were motivated by the participation contest with a 5-pound chocolate bar to share. We congratulate the grade 3 class who won this delicious prize!

We thank all students, parents and staff for making this food drive a huge success!