École secondaire Saint-Joseph students meet member of parliament Carol Hughes

As part of their Citizenship Course, grade 10 students from École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) had the opportunity to meet Carol Hughes, Federal Member of Parliament for Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing, during the recently-held election campaign. During her visit, Ms. Hughes shared her career path with students and talked about the positive impact education has on the community. Throughout her presentation, the member for Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing encouraged students to become more involved in the community and to assert themselves as proud Francophones. Many thanks to teacher Ms. Annette Lytwenko for organizing this informative meeting.