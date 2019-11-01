As part of their Citizenship Course, grade 10 students from École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) had the opportunity to meet Carol Hughes, Federal Member of Parliament for Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing, during the recently-held election campaign. During her visit, Ms. Hughes shared her career path with students and talked about the positive impact education has on the community. Throughout her presentation, the member for Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing encouraged students to become more involved in the community and to assert themselves as proud Francophones. Many thanks to teacher Ms. Annette Lytwenko for organizing this informative meeting.
This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Les élèves de l’École secondaire Saint-Joseph rencontrent la député Carol Hughes - November 1, 2019
- École secondaire Saint-Joseph students meet member of parliament Carol Hughes - November 1, 2019
- Significant Snowfall Possible Today - November 1, 2019