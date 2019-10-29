Tuesday Morning News – October 29

Weather – Periods of snow ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

News Tidbits – The Wawa Goose Senior’s Club is making their turkey pies again. You can order a large pie or a small pie by dropping int to he Senior’s Drip In Centre at 65 Broadway, or contacting Dorothy Egan (2226).

Agero (call centre) is closing it’s Sault Set. Marie offices meaning that some 300 will be unemployed April 30, 2020.

Don’t forget the Scheduled Algoma Power Outage today for Highway 17N from Catfish Lake to Marion Lake Tower, including Tamawa Road, Obatanga Provincial Park, and Marion Lake and Desolation Tower Sites between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Alternate date: Wednesday October 30, 2019.

If you are in the Soo today, Algoma University is hosting Holocaust survivor and author, Max Eisen as part of Algoma Reads at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 in the Doc Brown Lounge (EW 205) for Mr. Eisen’s talk. The event is free. Donations towards the costs of Algoma Reads are greatly appreciated. Max Eisen is author of By Chance Alone: A Remarkable True Story of Courage and Survival at Auschwitz won the CBC’s Canada Reads this year.