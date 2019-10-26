Saturday Morning News – October 26

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 9. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light before morning. Low plus 3.

News Tidbits – Joanie at ‘Fort Friendship’ is holding a tailgate event today. The sale starts at 11 a.m until 4 o’clock. Joanie is charging $10 to park your vehicle and sell your treasures. The 10.00 fee from all vehicles will be donated to Nicole and Nick for Nick’s recovery needs.

Congratulations goes out to Linda Pugh the winner of the Wawa Public Library’s Alzheimer Prize Package! Just over $184.00 was raised for the Alzheimer Society.