Thursday Morning News – October 24

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Temperature steady near plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this evening. Flurries beginning late this evening except showers near Lake Superior. Snowfall amount 2 cm inland. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 4 overnight.

News Tidbits – Today is World Polio Day! The Wawa Goose Club and The Rotary Club of Wawa are hosting a Bake Sale at the Wawa Goose Club from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Proceeds will be going to the Polio Plus Campaign!