Horwath – Time to recall Legislature and return to work

Official Opposition NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says New Democrats are eager to return to the legislature and work for families after Premier Doug Ford went into hiding for five months.

“Five months ago, Doug Ford shut down the legislature and went into hiding to help his friends in the federal Conservative party. It didn’t work,” said Horwath. “While Doug Ford hid the damage caused by his cuts was in plain sight: in our hospitals, our schools and for families across Ontario.”

Horwath noted that Ontario families continue to feel the fallout caused by Doug Ford’s budget cuts. Over the summer schools narrowly avoided a province-wide shutdown and the independent Financial Accountability Office confirmed that Ontario schools will shed 10,000 teaching jobs due to Ford cuts.

Horwath also recounted a recent visit to London where she met with frontline hospital staff facing job loss due to bed cuts at London Health Sciences, and reports of as many as 62 patients being treated in hallways at Sudbury’s Health Sciences North hospital.

“The premier’s break time is over. It’s time for him to come out of hiding and face the people who have been dealing with the consequences of his cuts. I look forward to working hard for those people this session,” said Horwath.