Between the Covers – October 23rd

New books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are; “Vendetta In Death” by J.D. Robb, “Nothing Ventured” by Jeffrey Archer and “The Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware. Come on in and check it out!!

The staff picks for the month of October are: “A Willing Murder” by Jude Deveraux, “Sister, Sister” by Sue Fortin, “Dry Bones” by Craig Johnson and this week’s feature is “The Morning After” by Lisa Jackson. (from book jacket)

Determined to make a name for herself, Savannah journalist Nikki Gillette follows Pierce Reed as he investigates a serial killer who is burying women alive, but her quest for fame turns deadly when the killer sets his sights on her.

Ontario Public Library Week is being celebrated from October 20th until October 26th. We have a lot of activities planned beginning with our Book Sale which began Tuesday, October 22nd and continues throughout the week. Food For Fines begins Tuesday, October 22nd and continues throughout the week. If you bring in food items for the food bank, we will give you a coupon that gives you $2.00 off your library fines. This is a great way to support the food bank. On Wednesday, October 23rd we will have Heather Watson promoting Usborne Books at Home. Heather is a local distributor and is available for parties, book fairs and fundraisers. On Thursday we will have Paula Valoishere to do a presentation about her Young Living Essential Oils. Paula is an independent distributor and will share how these amazing essential oils can make a difference in your life.

It is going to be a very busy week here at the Wawa Public Library. Hope to see you all there!

‘COFFEE BREAK’ FOR ALZHEIMERS – We are still accepting donations for the Alzheimer Society. If you make a donation at the library, you will have a chance to win a prize package which includes some awesome books, coffee and treats! Draw will be made on Friday, Oct. 25th at 1:00 p.m.

AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM – Due to unforeseen circumstances the After School Program is suspended until further notice. As soon as we are able to, we will resume.

BOOKS AND DVDS FOR SALE – Our Big Book Sale is happening this week. Come on in and check it out!

WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING – The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on October 21st, 2019 starting at 5:00pm at the Wawa Public Library. Everyone is welcome to attend.