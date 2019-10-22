The LDHC Foundation Thanks The William Rose Memorial Golf Tournament Committee

On October 21st the William Rose Memorial Golf Tournament committee donated $500 to the Foundation in support of the Long Term Care Unit at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Donations can be designated to specific units within our hospital such as the Long Term Care Unit, Cancer Care and Palliative Care. They can also be given as “general donation” which will go towards our current fundraising campaign.

Our current campaign is to support the Medical Device Reprocessing Department (MDRD) by purchasing a brand new washer/disinfector and sterilizer at a cost of $125,000. The current equipment is reaching its life end and needs to be replaced. Thank you for your support!

For more information on how to donate contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected]

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.