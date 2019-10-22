Breaking News

The LDHC Foundation Thanks The William Rose Memorial Golf Tournament Committee

Crystal Lutz receives a donation from Gerry Rose, Danette Mathias, Suzanne Lacasse.

 

On October 21st the William Rose Memorial Golf Tournament committee donated $500 to the Foundation in support of the Long Term Care Unit at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Donations can be designated to specific units within our hospital such as the Long Term Care Unit, Cancer Care and Palliative Care. They can also be given as “general donation” which will go towards our current fundraising campaign.

Our current campaign is to support the Medical Device Reprocessing Department (MDRD) by purchasing a brand new washer/disinfector and sterilizer at a cost of $125,000. The current equipment is reaching its life end and needs to be replaced. Thank you for your support!

For more information on how to donate contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected]

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs,it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment.Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.
