Premier Ford on 2019 Federal Election Results

Today Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, issued the following statement:

“I want to congratulate Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his re-election, and congratulate all federal leaders on a hard fought campaign to ensure Canadians’ voices are heard on the important issues facing this country.

Our government looks forward to working with the Prime Minister, and with all federal parties, to build better public services and make life more affordable and prosperous for Ontarians and all Canadians.

We stand ready to work with the federal government on important shared priorities, including building critical infrastructure for the future, breaking down barriers to trade, ensuring better access to mental health services, and investing in health care, education and other vital public services.

Our government is further encouraged by the Prime Minister’s commitment on the campaign trail to fund the federal government’s share of the all-new Ontario Line subway project.

Ontarians need and expect our governments to work with our municipal partners to build new and needed hospital infrastructure, create long-term care beds for our aging population, address gridlock and congestion on our roads and to build affordable housing for young people and families.

I look forward to working with Prime Minister Trudeau and to continuing to work with the federal government to deliver on the priorities that matter most to the people of Ontario.”