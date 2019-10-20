Sunday Morning News – October 20

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this morning. High 13. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – A few clouds. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low plus 2.

News Tidbits – It all depends on the weather and it doesn’t really look favorable with a wet and stormy weather coming from the southwest this week. Tuesday morning just before dawn the Orionid Meteor Shower is expected to peak. Then G1-class geomagnetic storms are possible on Oct. 24-25 when a stream of solar wind hits Earth’s magnetic field, making the northern lights a possibility.