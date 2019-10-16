Wednesday Morning News – October 16

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 6. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 1.
News Tidbits – It’s time to register for curling. Registration is again tonight, Thursday, October 17th at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre from 6:30 – 8:00 pm. New curlers and spares are welcomed.
