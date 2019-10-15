Tuesday Morning News – October 15

Weather – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 8. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Periods of rain ending before morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 2.

News Tidbits – It’s time to register for curling. Registration is tonight and Thursday, October 17th at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre from 6:30 – 8:00 pm. New curlers and spares are welcomed.

Congratulations to Margaret Atwood ‘The Testaments’ and Bernadine Evaristo ‘Girl, Woman, Other’, who are the co-winners of the 2019 Booker Prize.

Don’t forget the scheduled power outage that will affect Highway 17N from Catfish Lake to Marion Lake Tower, including Tamawa Road, Obatanga Provincial Park, and Marion Lake and Desolation Tower Sites tomorrow, Wednesday, October 16, 2019, between the hours of 9:00am and 3:00pm for line upgrades.