2019/20 Fall Indoor Walking Program to Begin Tonight

The 2019/20 Fall Indoor Walking Program begins tonight at the Michipicoten High School.

If you are afraid to walk outside during the winter because of uncertain footing – this is the best thing to do. From 4 to 7 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday you can walk the halls and get the ‘steps’ you need all winter long. You do have to keep in mind that the school is closed during holidays.

Tips:

Bring comfortable walking shoes

Wear comfortable clothes

Bring headphones and a device if you like music to walk to

Bring a companion – walking is always better with company

Don’t forget… if you cannot talk while you are walking – you are walking too fast!

For more information about the indoor walking program contact Shelley at 705-856-1313.