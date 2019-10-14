Breaking News

Monday Morning News – October 14

Post Views: 195

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning then 40 percent chance of rain showers this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 6. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers changing to 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low plus 1.

News Tidbits – Happy Thanksgiving! Enjoy your day with family and friends. If you are travelling, be aware of changing weather and road conditions.

Brenda Stockton

Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*