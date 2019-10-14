Monday Morning News – October 14

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning then 40 percent chance of rain showers this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 6. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers changing to 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low plus 1.

News Tidbits – Happy Thanksgiving! Enjoy your day with family and friends. If you are travelling, be aware of changing weather and road conditions.