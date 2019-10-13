Winter Weather Travel Advisory Continues

5:22 AM EDT Sunday 13 October 2019
Weather advisory in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Marathon – Schreiber
- Nipigon – Rossport
- City of Thunder Bay
- Cloud Bay – Dorion
- Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake
Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect.
First heavy flurries of the season continue this morning.
Flurries, at times heavy, will continue to develop off Lake Superior this morning. While snowfall accumulations are not forecast to be particularly heavy due to temperatures hovering near zero, significantly reduced visibilities in snow can be expected at times. ‘
Motorists travelling along portions of Highway 17 between Thunder Bay and Wawa are advised to watch for quickly changing weather conditions and adjust their driving accordingly.
