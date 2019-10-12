Winter weather Travel advisret

3:55 PM EDT Saturday 12 October 2019
Weather advisory in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect.
First heavy flurries of the season tonight.
Flurries, at times heavy, will develop off Lake Superior tonight. While snowfall accumulations are not forecast to be particularly heavy due to temperatures hovering near zero, significantly reduced visibilities in snow can be expected at times. Motorists travelling along portions of Highway 17 between Thunder Bay and Wawa are advised to watch for quickly changing weather conditions and adjust their driving accordingly.
