Found on FaceBook – 2nd Round of Proposals for on-ice recreation programming

The following post was found on FaceBook:

“Thanks for all your comments and feedback on our new on-ice recreation programming. We have taken them into account and would like to present a second round of proposals. Included here is a schedule, as well as better definitions of Public Skate, Family Skate, Youth Pick-Up and Family Pick-Up. We would love to hear your thoughts on each of them, so please leave your comments on each of the pictures describing the programs. Our tentative start date is Friday, October 18th for this programming. This will of course depend on your feedback. Thanks!”

You can contact the Recreation Staff at (705) 856-2244, ext 24o. to express your comments.