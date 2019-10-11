AUDET, Roger Rene

May 25, 1941 – October 9, 2019

Passed peacefully with family at his side. Roger will be survived by his loving wife Mary Lajoie-Audet. Baby brother of Emile (Eleanor), late Yolande Yelle (Jacques) and Jeannine Rogers (Richard). Brother in-law of the late Therese Loney (Grant), Pauline Drinkill (late John), Madaline Pinet, Lucille Brazeau (Bob), Rene Lajoie (Sandi Miller-Lajoie) and Marcel Lajoie (Wanda). Roger’s memory will continue to live on through his many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.

The family would like to give a special thank you to nurses Richard and Sandi for their tremendous care and support during this time.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in memory of Roger.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre or the Sault Area Hospital Cancer Clinic would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa, www.kerryfuneralhome.ca