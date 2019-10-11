Algoma OHT submits full application to Ontario Ministry of Health to become an Ontario Health Team

On Oct. 9, a group of Algoma based health care providers submitted a full application to the Ontario Ministry of Health (MOH) proposing to become an Ontario Health Team (OHT).

The proposed Algoma OHT will focus on a full and coordinated continuum of care for our community. When fully implemented, patients will have access to the right care, right team, and right care setting. Individuals will experience seamless transitions throughout their care journey in a system that is understandable, digitally-enabled, and collaborative in its approaches to care, in an effort to end hallway medicine.

The Ministry of Health will evaluate all applications from across the province, and a shortlist of applicants will be selected for in-person visits to identify those most ready to begin implementation of the OHT model.

To date, partners involved in the Algoma OHT application have identified patient groups that would benefit from improved coordination of care. The Algoma OHT will concentrate its initial efforts to improve co-ordination on frail seniors and patients with health conditions who present to the emergency department that would be better served in the community. When fully implemented, the team will broaden its work to ensure improved coordination of care for all patients, including mental health and addictions and rural health.

To date, partners involved with the proposed Algoma OHT include Algoma District Medical Group, Algoma Family Services, Algoma Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic, Algoma Public Health, Algoma Residential Community Hospice, Alzheimer Society Sault Ste. Marie and Algoma District, Autumnwood Group Inc., FJ Davey Home, Group Health Centre, Midwives of Algoma, North Channel Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic, North East Local Health Integration Network Home and Community Care, Sault Area Hospital, Sault Family Health Organization and Superior Family Health Team. In addition, the Northern Ontario School of Medicine is participating, and we are in the early stages of collaboration and engagement with our Indigenous communities in the area.

Several other organizations provided letters of support and commitment to supporting the work of the initiating members of the Algoma Ontario Health Team. Additionally, the proposed Algoma OHT is committed to supporting the other proposed OHTs that provide services to the same population.

As well, the proposed Algoma Ontario Health Team welcomes other organizations to become members of the health team. As the OHT continues to grow, partnerships with other providers will help us work together to build better solutions to improve the health and wellness for all of our patients, clients and families. The initiating members of the Algoma Ontario Health Team would like to thank all the patients, providers and organizations who have supported this work and committed to improving the patient experience across the health care system.