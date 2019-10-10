Zachari wins a Bicycle for “playing safe”

Safe Communities and Algoma Power Inc. in partnership with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Sault Ste Marie Police Service (SSMPS), Anishinabek Police Service, and Batchewana Police Service, searched throughout the summer for kids “playing safe” in the Algoma District. Through this program, youth were encouraged to develop positive safety habits by wearing the proper protective equipment while enjoying outdoor activities such as riding their bicycles, roller blading, skate boarding and general outdoor activities. Police officers on patrol were on the lookout for children playing safely and obeying all the safety rules.

An officer presented the children in the Wawa area with a certificate and also a coupon that could be redeemed for an ice cream treat, courtesy of Young’s General Store in Wawa. Youth were able to drop off their ballot at this location for a chance to win a new bicycle donated by Algoma Power Inc., and a helmet donated by Canadian Tire. The winner was presented with their bike and new helmet at Canadian Tire on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Congratulations to the winner.

The Play Safe Program thanks everyone who participated in staying safe this summer, and encourage them to keep it up! A big Thank-you to all of our sponsors! Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Young’s General Store, Algoma Power Inc., Canadian Tire and Safe Communities Partnership.

SOURCE – Safe Communities Partnership