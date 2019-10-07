Oct 7, 2019 @ 13:00

On October 3rd, 2019 the Physiotherapy Department at the Lady Dunn Health Centre received a generous donation from the LDHC Auxiliary in the amount of $5635.53. The funds were used to purchase a two-station Stack Multi-Gym for the department. This equipment offers more rehabilitation options for those who need it and will also help clients transition back into their normal routines within the community. Thank you to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Auxiliary for your support!

For more information about the how to donate or the Foundation contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.