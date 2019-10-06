Statement by Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, on Reaching an Agreement with CUPE

Oct 6, 2019 @ 22:15

Today, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following regarding a tentative agreement with CUPE:

“Parents can rest easy knowing that the Government worked tirelessly to ensure their children remain in the classroom, where they belong.

That is why I am pleased to announce that a tentative agreement has been reached between the Crown, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), and the school board trustee associations, that keeps kids in class.

The Government has remained a constructive force at the table with one mission in mind: keeping students in a safe and positive learning environment. By negotiating in good faith, all parties have demonstrated that a tentative deal can be achieved.

This is welcome news for families, students, and workers alike, as schools remain opened across our province.

We will continue to negotiate in good faith to ensure students in this province remain in class.”