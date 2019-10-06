Letter to Parents – All Schools in the HSCDSB will be open Monday

Oct 6, 2019 @ 22:14

October 6, 2019

Dear Parents,

We have just learned that this weekend’s central negotiations between the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), the Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association (OCSTA), and the Crown have ended successfully and that a tentative agreement has been reached.

As a result, we are pleased to announce that all schools in the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board will be open to staff and students on Monday, October 7, 2019 and beyond. Student transportation to and from our schools will be available as usual.

As was explained in our letter dated October 3, CUPE represents approximately 40% of our board’s employees. These employees include all our caretakers, dayworkers, early childhood educators (ECEs), early years assistants (EYAs), educational assistants (EAs), elementary library maintenance workers, maintenance workers, and school / department secretaries. The potential removal of approximately 250 workers from our schools represented a risk to the health and safety of our students and staff, and this prompted us to alert you to possible school closures.

We are grateful to you for your understanding and to all involved in the central negotiating process that the potential strike has been avoided. We look forward to welcoming all students into our schools.

Respectfully,

Rose Burton Spohn

Director of Education