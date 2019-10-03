Update from The Algoma District School Board Regarding the Impending CUPE Withdrawal of Services Monday, October 7

The Algoma District School Board advises parents that if the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) engage in a full withdrawal of services beginning Monday, October 7, 2019, to please note the following:

all schools will remain open/operational;

there will be no food services available at White Pines, Superior Heights and Korah secondary schools;

all daycares and before & after school programs will be in operation;

all extra-curricular activities outside of the school day and inter-school sports are cancelled;

no new field trips will be planned after October 4, 2019;

parents’ cooperation with ensuring students’ lunches are garbage-free or packed with minimal garbage/packaging or asking their children to bring packaging home for disposal is greatly appreciated.

As it remains our commitment to ensure the health and safety of students and staff, this decision will be monitored closely, day by day, as we evaluate all aspects of our operations. If, at any point, we feel the health and/or safety of students and/or staff is in jeopardy, we may need to alter this decision.

We are pleased that negotiations are resuming provincially and remain hopeful that a negotiated settlement is possible. Please continue to monitor our website for information and/or updates.

We greatly appreciate your continued cooperation and understanding.