Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority (SSMRCA) issues a Flood Warning

The Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority (SSMRCA) would like to issue a watershed conditions statement to residents in regard to current watershed conditions. Flood forecasting and warning is part of the Conservation Authority’s provincially mandated responsibilities. This statement is sent out so that residents can be informed and aware.

A Flood Warning indicates that flooding is possible in specific watercourses or municipalities. Municipalities, emergency services and individual landowners in flood-prone areas should prepare.

A strong and moisture laden system brought a soaking rainfall to the region. The local area has received 90-135 mm rainfall within 12 hours. Forecasted rainfall is 10-15 mm overnight and 15-20 mm on Wednesday with thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts of 25 to 50 mm are possible in areas being directly affected by thunderstorms.

Currently, Local rivers, creeks and streams are flowing at high levels. Continued rainfall will cause levels and flows to rise across the watershed. There may be localized flooding in areas with poor drainage. The SSMRCA encourages residents, specifically ones in low-lying areas and along shorelines, to monitor conditions and prepare accordingly.

The flood control channels owned and maintained by the Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority are currently flowing at high levels. The flood control channels will experience a rise in water levels. It is important to remember that the water in rivers, streams and the channels will be fast flowing. The Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority will continue to closely monitor levels and flows across the watershed.

The Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority would like to extend a warning to residents and visitors to use extreme caution when close to rivers, streams and shorelines. High water levels, flows, and waves can be especially dangerous and stream banks can be slippery. Please keep children and pets away from fast flowing rivers and streams.

This statement is in effect until Friday October 4, 2019.