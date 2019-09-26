SIU Investigating Collision in Matheson

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision yesterday in Matheson that resulted in injuries to a 28-year-old man.

The preliminary information indicates the following:

At approximately 11:20 a.m. on September 24, 2019, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complaint of a vehicle being driven erratically on Highway 11 near Matheson.

An OPP officer traveling northbound on the highway spotted the vehicle traveling southbound and the officer made a U-turn to follow the vehicle.

A short time later in the area of Highway 11 and 101 West, the vehicle became involved in a head-on collision with a truck.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The truck driver did not sustain any serious injury.

Two investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to this incident.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault. Under the Police Services Act, the Director of the SIU must

consider whether an officer has committed a criminal offence in connection with the incident under investigation

depending on the evidence, lay a criminal charge against the officer if appropriate or close the file without any charges being laid

report the results of any investigations to the Attorney General.

L’Unité des enquêtes spéciales de la province enquête sur les circonstances entourant une collision survenue hier, à Matheson, dans laquelle un homme de 28 ans ans a été blessé.

Les renseignements préliminaires suggèrent ce qui suit :

Le 24 septembre 2019, vers 11 h 20 du matin, la Police provinciale de l’Ontario a reçu une plainte au sujet d’un véhicule qui roulait de manière erratique sur la route 11, près de Matheson.

Un agent de la Police provinciale qui se dirigeait vers le nord sur la même route a repéré le véhicule se dirigeant vers le sud; l’agent a fait demi-tour pour le suivre.

Peu après, dans le secteur de la route 11 et de la route 101 Ouest, le véhicule a heurté un camion de front.

Le conducteur du véhicule a été conduit à l’hôpital pour des blessures graves. Le conducteur du camion n’a subi aucune blessure grave.

Deux enquêteurs et deux enquêteurs spécialistes des sciences judiciaires ont été chargés d’enquêter sur cet incident.

L’UES exhorte toute personne qui pourrait avoir des renseignements concernant cet incident à communiquer avec l’enquêteur principal au 1 800 787-8529. L’Unité demande également à quiconque en possession d’une vidéo en rapport avec cet incident de bien vouloir la télécharger via le site Web de l’UES.

L’UES est un organisme indépendant qui enquête sur des rapports d’incidents impliquant des policiers et qui ont causé la mort ou une blessure grave, ou qui comportent des allégations d’agression sexuelle. En vertu de la Loi sur les services policiers, le directeur de l’UES est tenu :