Pic Mobert Ontario Works advises of Percocet containing Fentenyl

We were advised of percocet pills that were brought into Pic Mobert today (Tuesday, September 24, 2019), which have been tested and are found POSITIVE to contain FENTENYL.
This is extremely dangerous and will cause an overdose. Please contact police or the health center ASAP if you have found any of these percocet pills.
Please use caution if taking percocets, and if you’re unsure please do not take them!
