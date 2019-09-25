Between the Covers – September 25

New books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are; “Never Look Back” by Alison Gaylin, “Hush, Hush” by James Patterson and Candice Fox and “ American Predator” by Maureen Callahan. Come on in to the Wawa Public Library and CHECK IT OUT!

New movies on the shelf this week are; “Proof of Life”, “Crazy Rich Asians”, “John Wick 3” and “Ghost Town”. Come on in and check out our movie collection. It’s all free with a library card.

Staff picks for September are: “The Rome Affair” by Karen Swan, “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison, “Map of the Heart” by Susan Wiggs, and this week’s feature is “Promise Me” by Harlan Coben. (from book jacket)

The school year is almost over. In these last pressure-cooker months of high school, some kids will make the all too common and all too dangerous mistake of drinking and driving. But Myron is determined to help keep his friends’ children safe, and so he makes two neighbourhood girls promise him that if they are ever in a bind but are afraid to call their parents, they will call him. Several nights later, the call comes at two a.m. The next day, a girl is missing, and Myron is the last person who saw her. Desperate to fulfil a well-intentioned promise turned horribly wrong, Myron races to find her before she’s gone forever.

The Wawa Public Library next monthly Board Meeting will be held on Monday, October 21st, 2019 at the Wawa Public Library beginning at 5:00 pm. All are welcome to attend!

“Don’t ever apologize to an author for buying something in paperback, or taking it out from a library (that’s what they’re there for. Use your library). Don’t apologize to this author for buying books second hand, or getting them from bookcrossing or borrowing a friend’s copy. What’s important to me is that people read the books and enjoy them, and that, at some point in there, the book was bought by someone. And that people who like things, tell other people. The most important thing is that people read…” ― Neil Gaiman