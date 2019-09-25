Algoma District School Board Experiences Enrolment Growth

Algoma District School Board (ADSB) senior staff shared a very positive update and overview of opening enrolment numbers at Algoma District School Board’s first Regular Board meeting held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Elementary

The September 7th, 2019 JK to Grade 8 enrolment has increased by 272 students from the projected numbers as contained in the April 2, 2019 Director’s Report. To accommodate theincrease in enrolment, Administration has added classes across the Board. There was an increase of 189 students in JK/SK, which is great news. Grade 1 to 8 enrolment also increased by 83 students from projected numbers in April 2019.

Overall, JK to Grade 8 enrolment has increased by 138 students from September 2018.

Secondary

As of September 19th, 2019, enrolment in the Regular Secondary Program has increased 176 students from the projected enrolment outlined in the April 2, 2019 Director’s Report.

Overall, secondary enrolment has increased by 101 students since September 2018.

Board personnel noted the increase in enrolment across grade levels, including increased enrolment in all 7-12 sites. Board Chair Jennifer Sarlo shared, “We are proud of the varietyof programs and pathways we offer and these numbers indicate that students are choosing schools based on their program and pathway interests.” Director of Education, Lucia Reece, thanked staff, parents and union leadership for their support and understanding during the transition to new classes, noting, “We restructured the system as quickly as wecould, which required the cooperation of many and we are most grateful for their patience and collaboration.”

ADSB is proud to serve all students and welcomes new students and families into its learning community of “Confident learners, caring citizens.”

SOURCE – Algoma District School Board