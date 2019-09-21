Saturday Morning News – September 21

Weather – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing this evening. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 16.

News Tibits – NorOnt Resouces has a lease agreement with Algoma Steel in the Soo for a five-year, renewable option to lease brownfield property west of Algoma Steel for 99 years. This property will become the home for a ferrochrome plant. Sault MPP Ross Romano said “Happy to announce an important step in developing the ferrochrome project in Sault Ste. Marie. This morning, we announced that Noront Resources Ltd. will partner with Algoma Steel and Hatch Ltd. so we can all begin working together creating opportunities for our whole region.”