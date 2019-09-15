Sunday Morning News – September 15

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 10.

News Tidbits – Today is Wawa’s Terry Fox Run at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre. Registration begins at 11:00 am with the run starting at 12 Noon.

The Garden River First Nation membership voted on Sept. 7, in favour of an $18.5 million settlement regarding the territory’s western boundary. The issue of GRFN’s western boundary issue dates back to the 1850s, when land surveyors made an error in marking out the boundary. Over 80 per cent of GRFN members who voted on the compensation question approved of the financial settlement.