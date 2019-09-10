Suicide is a global social issue, impacting incredible amounts of people and communities throughout the world. Over 4,000 Canadians die by suicide each year, and 800,000 worldwide. That is someone every 40 seconds. It is a devastating reality that countless people are affected by daily.

World Suicide Prevention Day is Sept. 10. The theme “Working Together to Prevent Suicide” continues for its second year, as chosen by the International Association for Suicide Prevention.

The theme pushes the message that together, we are stronger. Together, we are better able to spread the message of hope and life promotion. A huge risk for suicide is isolation and lack of support. We need to acknowledge that we need to be collective in our efforts, to make a change towards a better future.

Across the country, Canadians will light a candle by their window at 8 pm on Sept. 10. This is to show support for suicide prevention, those bereaved by suicide, as well as to remember those we have lost to suicide.

If you are having thoughts of suicide please reach out: Crisis Services Canada 1-833-456-4566 or Sault Area Hospital Crisis Services 705-759-3398.

About CMHA Sault Ste. Marie/Algoma

CMHA Sault Ste. Marie/Algoma offers a number of services and supports to the community that empower individuals, groups and communities to define, achieve and maintain a mental, physical, emotional and spiritual balance.

Whether individuals are experiencing a mental illness, have a family member or friend with mental illness, are a health care provider, an employer, or are seeking information, CMHA Sault Ste. Marie is available to help. CMHA Sault Ste. Marie is incorporated and is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors. Funding for the programs and services comes from many services, including the Northeast LHIN, the United Way, grants and donations. For more information please visit http://ssm-algoma.cmha.ca/

About Algoma Family Services

Algoma Family Services is a provider of specialized services for children, youth, adults and families in the Algoma District. Our services are evidence-based, client-centred, and family-focused, and are delivered by a team of skilled professionals.

Our work is focused on the following key areas; child and youth mental health services, specialized programs for youth substance use, young offenders and family violence. We are also the lead sponsor for a number of programs with local collateral agencies.

For more information or to contact us please visit our Facebook Page, at Algoma Family Services.