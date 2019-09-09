2nd Annual Corn Roast

The 2nd Annual Free Corn Roast was held this past weekend at the Hawk Junction Community Centre. Organizer Mike Paquette said that he believed 100 or so people came out to enjoy the festivities. There were kids games, face painting, pumpkin ring toss, and even cotton candy. For the adults, they got to watch the kids play, enjoyed the live music from the “OldTimers”.
