Corporate Planning & Council Meetings – Tuesday, September 3

Council is holding a Corporate Planning Meeting and a Regular Council Meeting tonight in Council Chambers tonight at 6:30 p.m. Although all meetings are open to the public – tonight everyone who uses the ice in Wawa should be attending this meeting.
Beginning the meeting will be a presentation to a Wawa volunteer firefighter for 20 years of service. The last medal awarded was to David Jennings earlier this year. The next presentation will be from Peter Moore ( President – Wawa Minor Hockey Association) regarding the current draft “Policy for Arena Ice”.
Council is expected to pass By-Law No. 3222-19 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. MM-001: Arena Ice Use Policy in the Council meeting that will follow this meeting tonight. This meeting is the only time that the committee will be discussing this matter.
Links for this revised policy and other documents relating to it are below:
MM-013 Arena Ice Policy v4 (29-Aug-2019)-Highlighted changes
MM-001 Recreation Programs and Facility Use
MM-013 Arena Ice Policy v4 (29-Aug-2019)-Final
Agenda
- CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
- REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- Approval of Agenda
- ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATION
- Firefighter 20 Year Exemplary Service Medal
- Mr. Peter Moore – President – Wawa Minor Hockey Association
- DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
- APPROVAL OF MINUTES
- Approval of Minutes – Corporate Planning Committee Meeting – Tuesday, August 13, 2019
- OLD BUSINESS
- Draft Revised Policy for Arena Ice
- NEW BUSINESS
- CS 2019-16: Connecting Link – Engineering
- CS 2019-17 – Report for the Month of August 2019
- JM 2019-06 – Report for the Month of August 2019
- BL 2019-06 – Report for the Month of August 2019
- IN-CAMERA SESSION
- NEXT MEETING DATE
- MEETING CLOSE
- Close of Meeting
Council Meeting Agenda
- CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
- PRESENTATIONS
- REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- Approval of the Agenda
- ANNOUNCEMENTS, GIVING OF NOTICE AND SCHEDULE OF MEETINGS
- Regional Mayors Group Meeting – Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., 3 Maple Street
- Library Board Meeting – Monday, September 16, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., Wawa Public Library
- Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
- Corporate Planning Committee Meeting – Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
- Cemetery Committee Meeting – Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., 3 Maple Street
- Heritage Committee Meeting – Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., 3 Maple Street
- Police Services Board Meeting – Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., Council Chambers
- Community Development Committee Meeting – Monday, September 30, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., MMCC Meeting Room
- DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
- CONSENT AGENDA
- Approval of the Consent Agenda (resolution)
- Approval of Minutes (resolution)
- Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, August 13, 2019 (b) Special Council Meeting – Wednesday, August 28, 2019
- Congratulations Mr. Kevin Sabourin – Successful Completion of the Chief Building Official Certification (for information)
- L-MPAC – Board Chair Announcement (for information)\
- L – Solicitor General – Public Reports Regulation Repeal (for information)
- DELEGATIONS
- PUBLIC MEETINGS – PLANNING ACT
- INFORMATIONAL REPORTS
- Receive Staff Information Reports (resolution)
- CS 0219-16: Connecting Link – Engineering
- CS 2019-17: Report for the Month of August 2019 (c) JM 2019-06: Report for the Month of August 2019 (d) BL 2019-06: Report for the Month of August 2019
- Receive Staff Information Reports (resolution)
- CLOSED MEETING REPORTS
- NEW BUSINESS
- Accept Staff Recommendation and Award Consulting Services for the Connecting Link Project. (resolution)
- NOTICE OF MOTION
- CONSIDERATION OF BY-LAWS
- First, Second and Third Reading
- By-Law No. 3221-19 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meetings held on the 13th day of August, 2019 and 28th day of August, 2019.
- By-Law No. 3222-19 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. MM-001: Arena Ice Use Policy.
- IN-CAMERA SESSION (CLOSED MEETING)
- Moving onto “In-Camera Session”
- Legal Issue (1 Item): FOI Request 2019-02: a request under the Municipal freedom on Information and protection of Privacy Act, if the council, board, commission or other body is the head of an institution for the purposes of that Act (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (3) (a))
- Legal Issue (1 Item) Summer Projects: litigation or potential litigation, including matters before administrative tribunals, affecting the municipality of local board (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (e)
- CLOSE OF MEETING
- Close of Meeting
