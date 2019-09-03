Corporate Planning & Council Meetings – Tuesday, September 3

Council is holding a Corporate Planning Meeting and a Regular Council Meeting tonight in Council Chambers tonight at 6:30 p.m. Although all meetings are open to the public – tonight everyone who uses the ice in Wawa should be attending this meeting.

Beginning the meeting will be a presentation to a Wawa volunteer firefighter for 20 years of service. The last medal awarded was to David Jennings earlier this year. The next presentation will be from Peter Moore ( President – Wawa Minor Hockey Association) regarding the current draft “Policy for Arena Ice”.

Council is expected to pass By-Law No. 3222-19 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. MM-001: Arena Ice Use Policy in the Council meeting that will follow this meeting tonight. This meeting is the only time that the committee will be discussing this matter.

Links for this revised policy and other documents relating to it are below:

MCC-011 Ice making plant

MM-013 Arena Ice Policy v4 (29-Aug-2019)-Highlighted changes

MM-001 Recreation Programs and Facility Use

MM-013 Arena Ice Policy v4 (29-Aug-2019)-Final

Agenda

CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA Approval of Agenda ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATION Firefighter 20 Year Exemplary Service Medal Mr. Peter Moore – President – Wawa Minor Hockey Association DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF APPROVAL OF MINUTES Approval of Minutes – Corporate Planning Committee Meeting – Tuesday, August 13, 2019 OLD BUSINESS Draft Revised Policy for Arena Ice NEW BUSINESS CS 2019-16: Connecting Link – Engineering CS 2019-17 – Report for the Month of August 2019 JM 2019-06 – Report for the Month of August 2019 BL 2019-06 – Report for the Month of August 2019 IN-CAMERA SESSION NEXT MEETING DATE MEETING CLOSE Close of Meeting

Council Meeting Agenda