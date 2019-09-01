Weekend Northern Lights

It was a weekend to celebrate the end of summer and the return of students to school. It was also a weekend to watch the Northern Lights. They were visible Friday night and Joel Cooper took the above photograph from Sandy Beach on Lake Superior. He explained, “I took more pictures with longer exposure times. They look great but they are not what the human eye could see. The above picture was what you could see last night.”. For a brief half hour they were visible in Wawa, but then the clouds moved in obscuring the green lights behind.

The Northern Lights may also be visible tonight.