Excitement Builds for New School Year in the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board

School communities in the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board are ready to welcome new families and returning families to the 2019-2020 school year on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

To allow for our schools to better prepare for students, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 will be the first of seven Professional Activity Days scheduled for the upcoming school year. With the incoming class of kindergarten students there will be plenty of new faces at our schools and in some cases there are new faces of leadership.

In Sault Ste. Marie, new principals have been appointed at Holy Cross, Our Lady of Lourdes, St.Mary’s French Immersion and Holy Angels Learning Centre. St. Joseph in Wawa, Our Lady ofLourdes in Elliot Lake, St. Mary’s in Blind River and Our Lady of Fatima in Elliot Lake will alsohave new principals in 2019-2020.

There have also been a number changes at the Catholic Education Centre including a new superintendent of education and the reorganization of the Catholic Curriculum Department.

“We are confident in the skills all these educators will bring to their new positions. They bring significant experience in, and dedication to, Catholic education, which will allow us to continue to provide a strong commitment to the students in our care. There are many reasons to be excited about the new school year,” said Director of Education Rose Burton Spohn.

To see a calendar of the 2019-2020 school year and get more information on what the Huron- Superior Catholic District School Board has to offer visit www.hscdsb.on.ca