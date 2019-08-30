Friday Morning News

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – A few clouds. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 6.

News Tidbits – Don’t forget the PC children’s charity BBQ at ValuMart today between 11am and 1pm.