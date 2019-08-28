Rural communities in northern Ontario will benefit from faster Internet

Canadians understand the importance of building communities. They have always invested in ways to better connect with each other—from the St. Lawrence Seaway to the national railroad system to the Trans-Canada Highway. Those investments now need to reflect the increasingly digital world.

That is why the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, today announced funding of over $2 million to bring new or improved high-speed Internet access and capacity to Dubreuilville, Brunswick House First Nation and Red Rock Indian Band.

This investment will help residents connect with family and friends, do business online, participate in distance education and take advantage of the opportunities afforded by the digital age.

Connect to Innovate is investing in building the digital backbone of high-speed Internet networks. Backbone networks are the digital highways that move data in and out of communities. These highways carry large amounts of data that are essential for schools, hospitals, libraries and businesses to function in a digital world.

The high-speed Internet funding announced today builds on numerous steps the Government of Canada has taken to improve Internet access for Canadians. High-Speed Access for All: Canada’s Connectivity Strategy is the Government’s plan to ensure that, over time, all Canadians will have access to affordable high-speed Internet, no matter where they live. It also commits to improving mobile wireless coverage where Canadians live and work, as well as along major highways and roads.

Of the just over $2 million investment in high-speed Internet announced today: $1.3 million will come from the Connect to Innovate program; and $763,308 will come from Bell Canada.

“Connecting people and places is key to providing opportunities for all Canadians. Improving local roads and bridges and providing northern Ontarians with Internet connectivity will support the long-term success and prosperity of these communities.” – The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development.