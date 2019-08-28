GoFundMe launched for Wawa man

A GoFundMe has been launched to help a Wawa man who was seriously injured.

“Last week while working out of town Nick had a tree fall and hit him. This resulted in a spinal cord injury and he was unable to move or feel anything from his chest down. He was flown to Sudbury and had to have surgery. He currently remains in the ICU in Sudbury and soon will be transferred to Toronto to start his rehabilitation.

With every passing day Nick continues to amaze the doctors and nurses with his progress.

Although Nicole would love to be at his side everyday she had to return home to work to make money to be able to travel back and forth from Sudbury and soon Toronto. Things are made a little more difficult because they don’t have a reliable vehicle to travel back and forth.

We are being very optimistic that he’ll make a full recovery and nicks positive energy is honestly his best medicine.

Any little bit will help and we want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support during this unforeseen circumstance.”

link to the campaign